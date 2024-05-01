Malkajgiri will become model constituency, says Sunitha Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy said that she would transform it into a 'model constituency' with the support of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and appealed to voters to give her an opportunity to serve them.

She said Revanth Reddy had a special affection for Malkajgiri which had elected him in 2019, and was keen to undertake development programmes after the election code ended in June.

Sunitha Reddy is undertaking a hectic campaign in the constituency, navigating through the streets in the blistering head, accompanied by local leaders. She shared her vision for the constituency with the voters, and promised a brighter future.

Highlighting the failure of BRS government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre in developing the constituency, Sunitha Reddy promised to complete the pending flyover works and ease traffic congestion in Medchal and Malkajgiri. She said the previous government had delayed the flyover works which caused causing severe hardships to commuters.