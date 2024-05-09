Malkajgiri BJP Candidate Etala Rajendar Forecasts BJP Victory Surge in Elections

HYDERABAD: The Narendra Modi government was the only one in the country’s history which was not facing anti-incumbency even after 10 years in power, said party Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar. There was a strong under-current in favour of Modi in all sections and regions, something he had not witnessed in his 24 years in politics, Rajendar said.

The BJP had won 275 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019 and would cross 370 seats on the back of strong people’s support, Rajendar told members of the Padmashali community at a meeting in Yapral. He said that even those who had voted for other parties in the Assembly elections were turning to the BJP this time.

He said the people in the state were angry against the Congress government for failing to fulfill all the poll promises. The Congress had not implemented its promises for farmers, tenant farmers, farm workers, women, youths and other sections and they were determined to vote against the party, Rajendar said.



Charging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was trying to put off implementing the promises saying it would be done after Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister, Rajendar said the people would not fall for such diversionary tactics. The people are also not ready to vote for the BRS, as they have understood that any vote for the BRS as it would be of use, he said.



