Malkajgiri biggest, Telangana has 2 lakh more women voters

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency remained the largest in the country with the highest number of voters, as of April 1, 2024, when the window for enrolment of voters ended.

According to tentative figures, it has about 37.47 lakh voters, with 19.29 lakh men and 18.17 lakh women. With people from different states living there, the constituency could be called a microcosm of India.

The Malkajgiri constituency comprises the Assembly segments of Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Medchal, LB Nagar, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri and Uppal.

Chevella was the second largest in terms of number of voters, at 29.15 lakh, followed by Hyderabad (21.96 lakh) and Secunderabad (21.01 lakh).

The state also has more women voters in 13 out of 17 constituencies, the only exceptions being the top four: Malkajgiri, Chevella, Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Overall, there are 1,66,12,741 women voters against 1,64,29,560 men in the electorate numbering 3,30,45,037.

The Peddapalli and Mahabubabad constituencies have the lowest number of voters at 15.91 lakh and 15.27 lakh respectively.