Make Modi PM for third time to end terrorism and Naxalism: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said if Narendra Modi continues to be the prime minister for the third consecutive term, he would end terrorism and Naxalism from the country and also make India the world's third largest economy.He was addressing an election rally at Porbandar in Gujarat in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mansukh Mandaviya.Shah said that when Article 370 was scrapped, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed the move, saying it would lead to a river of blood flowing in Kashmir."In the last five years, let alone the river of blood, nobody even dared to throw a stone there. PM Modi worked to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country. When Manmohan Singh was the country's prime minister, anyone could enter the country from Pakistan and blow up bombs," the senior BJP leader said."When Pakistan carried out terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Uri, it forgot that Modi was the prime minister. Within 10 days, PM Modi carried out surgical and air strikes to finish off terrorists on Pakistan's soil," he said."PM Modi has worked to secure the country and make it prosperous. In 10 years of its rule, the Congress party left the country's economy at 11th position. PM Modi brought it to the fifth position in just 10 years. And I give you a guarantee, make him prime minister for the third term, and India will become the third largest economy," he said.