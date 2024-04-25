Nalgonda: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday asked people to vote for his party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections to make him stronger to mount pressure on the Congress government to implement its pre-poll promises.

Launching his 17-day bus yatra from Miryalaguda in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, he recollected that his padayatra to highlight injustice to Telangana in irrigation in united Andhra Pradesh had passed through Miryalaguda about 21 years ago.

Since 1956, the Congress has been acting like an enemy of us. It did injustice to the people of Telangana by merging the region with Andhra Pradesh. The present Congress government handed over the Nagarjunasagar project (NSP) to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which brought back the days in which farmers struggled to get irrigation facilities for their crops.