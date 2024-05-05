Majority of Indians Want Modi Back As PM: Etala

Hyderabad: Etala Rajendar, the BJP candidate for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, said that Indian students, who were brought back from war zones of Ukraine, family members of soldiers stationed at Siachen glacier, ISRO scientists who were extended complete support on their projects like Chandrayaan, and daughters of four crore families for whose benefit 12 crore toilets were built in the last 10 years, will aver why India must vote for Narendra Modi and the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing members of a residential welfare association in Safilguda, Rajendar recalled that Modi had responded to SOS messages from Indian students trapped in war zones of Ukraine and brought them back to India safely after urging the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to go for a ceasefire till all Indian students were rescued.

Stating that Modi was working towards making India a Vishwa Guru, Rajendar said that Pakistan was forced to return Abhinandan within 24 hours following the ultimatum given by the Indian government.