Mahila Congress Chief Urges PM Modi to Secure Accused MP Prajwal Revanna

BENGALURU: All India Mahila Congress Committee president Alka Lamba urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to engage with the German government to apprehend Janata Dal Secular Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, who is reportedly hiding in that country following the circulation of his sexual harassment videos.

During a press conference, Lamba called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct all immigration points to prevent JDS MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna, who is implicated in the sexual harassment case along with his son, from fleeing the country as his son managed to do."If Revanna manages to flee the country, it will be perceived that the Central Government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a hand in his escape," she remarked, expressing confidence in the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Congress government of Karnataka to investigate the alleged sexual harassment by Prajwal Revanna and to ensure justice for the victims. The SIT will also secure the absconding Prajwal Revanna.Lamba stated that the accused had purportedly filmed as many as 3,000 videos in which he allegedly harassed women, elected members of local bodies, and girls seeking assistance from the Hassan Lok Sabha member. The estimated number of victims is around 1,000, and one of them has lodged a police complaint against Prajwal for the alleged sexual harassment.She appealed to other victims to step forward and file police complaints against the accused individuals either through 'zero First Information Reports' or online. Lamba assured the victims that the Mahila Congress would stand by them and maintain their identities confidentially in their quest for justice.The Mahila Congress President questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, despite his slogan being 'Beti Bachao', and noted the silence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda on the alleged sexual harassment by Prajwal.She called for the immediate arrest of JDS MLA H.D. Revanna, the father of the accused Prajwal, since he has been named as a co-accused in the sexual harassment case.