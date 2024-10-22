 Top
Maharashtra polls: Amid seat-sharing impasse, Congress leader Thorat meets Pawar

Politics
PTI
22 Oct 2024 7:43 AM GMT
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat leaves after a party meeting regarding the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, (PTI)
Mumbai: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar in a bid to break the deadlock about seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, especially his party and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking to reporters, Thorat insisted there was no dispute in the MVA, and discussions were underway for the remaining seats.

The leader of the Congress legislature party said he will also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

"We are trying to find a solution," he said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole was not present at the meeting.
Thorat said AICC's Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, had asked him to meet Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

He said discussions will also be held with the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) during the day on releasing the MVA's first list of candidates.
Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the MVA had reached a consensus on 210 out of 288 assembly seats, while Patole claimed that discussions had been completed on 96 seats.

There have been hectic discussions among the three main opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), to finalise a seat-sharing deal, with reports of tensions between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).
Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. The term of the current assembly will end on November 26.


( Source : PTI )
