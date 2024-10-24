Maharashtra: Finalised seat sharing, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole confirmed on Thursday that the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) has reached an agreement on seat sharing for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.According to him, each alliance partner, namely Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) will be contesting 85 seats each.Patole said that the official announcement will be made today evening or tomorrow.On being asked if he will take up the responsibility of the CM face of Maha Vikas Aghadi if proposed, Nana Patole said, "First of all, our responsibility is to bring our government to power. Then our High Command will make a decision. We want to protect Maharashtra..."Additionally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed that the MVA partners will be contesting 85 seats each.He added further that the MVA's unity should come before its people and the elections should be held without any hindrance."Yesterday a list came on X, that will have to be rectified because there are a lot of corrections in it. It will be done today. We have reached a consensus on the 85 seats for the three parties and the work will be completed in the remaining assembly constituencies by this evening. Our small parties will also have to be given seats. We will discuss that as well," said Sanjay Raut.Raut further exuded confidence of winning over a 100 seats in the polls.Shiv Sena (UBT) has also released its first list of 65 candidates for the elections. The list includes Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut. Aaditya Thackeray will contest from the Worli assembly constituency.The nomination process for the 288 seats in the assembly has started. The polling for those seats will happen on November 20 with the results to be declared on November 23.In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats.