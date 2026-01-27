Congress Complains To SEC Against Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai : Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday accused state minister Chandrakant Patil from the BJP of violating the model code of conduct, in place for the upcoming local bodies elections, by publicly asking Opposition candidates to withdraw their nomination papers. Sapkal approached the State Election Commission (SEC) and lodged a complaint against Patil for the alleged poll code violation.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis are scheduled to be held on February 5.

In a letter to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, Sapkal alleged that Patil, minister for higher and technical education, during a public programme in Sangli district on Monday, on the eve of the last date of withdrawal of nominations, appealed to Opposition candidates to withdraw their nomination papers, saying they had no chance of winning and should not waste time and money.

Sapkal said that despite the model code of conduct being in force, ministers from the ruling party were found openly violating it.

He said Patil's statement amounted to direct pressure on the Opposition candidates and interference in the election process.

He demanded the registration of a case against Patil for violating the election code and also sought a ban on the minister from holding election-related public meetings to prevent any influence on the polls.

The Congress leader said it is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission to ensure elections are conducted in a free, fair and fearless manner. However, when a senior minister uses a public platform to influence candidates, it becomes a serious matter, he added.

He further said that Patil holds administrative and political power, and such statements can create fear among Opposition candidates.

Forcing or intimidating candidates to withdraw or stop campaigning is an attack on democratic values, Sapkal said, urging the SEC to take strict action to protect the election process.