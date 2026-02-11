Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde defends Salman Khan's presence at RSS event

Mumbai : On Bollywood actor Salman Khan attending RSS event, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Whether Salman Khan went to an RSS program or not, why should this even be questioned? Salman Khan is an Indian citizen. He follows Indian culture, Ganpati comes to his house, and his entire family believes in these traditions...I don’t think there is anything wrong in this. In fact, it is absolutely right. Salman Khan is an Indian citizen and a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra, so he attended a program held in Mumbai. There is no need to do politics over this. That is all I want to say."

Last week on Saturday the bollywood star Salman Khan attended an event in Mumbai to mark the organisation's centenary celebrations. Salman Khan heard in rapt attention as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the Sangh works for the country without opposing anyone, focuses on national unity, and acts without seeking power.

The event brought together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers for discussions with members of the public, as part of the Sangh's wider centenary outreach.



