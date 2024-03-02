Maharashtra CM Predicts Mahayuti Victory in Lok Sabha Polls Under Modi's Leadership

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the Mahayuti — comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP — will win 45 out of 48 seats in the state under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha on the concluding day of the budget session of the State Legislature, Shinde heaped praises on the PM calling him the most popular leader in the world.

"The opposition targeted Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but he won with a majority. They again targeted him in 2019 polls, he emerged with even bigger win. In 2024 polls, we will not only cross 400 seats, but will also win 45 seats in Maharashtra under Modi's leadership," said Shinde.

The Maharashtra CM hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray without naming him by saying some people used to criticize Modi as they said, "Mandir Wahi Banayenge, Par Tarikh Nahi Batayenge." But the PM proved them wrong by building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, he added.

"Modi has taken not a single day off while working as a PM as he has dedicated his entire life to India. The country has made rapid strides in development under his leadership," Shinde said.

The PM has dreamt of making India a five trillion dollars economy and Maharashtra will play a major role to achieve this target by reaching it's own one trillion dollar economy, the CM said.

Shinde has also announced implementation of the revised National Pension scheme for the state government employees in Maharashtra, who joined service from November 1, 2005 onwards.

With this decision, if employees opt for the revised pension scheme, they will get 50 per cent of their last salary as pension and dearness allowance, and 60 per cent of this amount as family pension and dearness allowance, he said.

The NPS is being implemented in the state from April 1, 2015. There are 13.45 lakh employees in the state and NPS is applicable to 8.27 lakh of them.

The state government had set up a committee in March 2023 to make a comparative study of the old pension scheme and the NPS. The committee looked into means of providing sustainable financial relief for employees who joined service on and after November 1, 2005.

The week-long budget session of the Maharashtra legislature ended on Friday with the passage of the interim budget in the Assembly. An interim budget, instead of a full one, was presented in view of the Lok Sabha polls which are likely to be held in April-May. An interim budget outlines the government's expenditure and revenue proposals for a few months until a full-fledged budget is presented.

The monsoon session of the legislature will commence in Mumbai from June 10 after the Lok Sabha polls and will see presentation of a full-fledged budget, presiding officers of both houses announced.



