Madhya Pradesh sees low voting in fourth phase of polls

Bhopal: Many heavyweights of both BJP and Congress have failed to arrest the trend of low polling in their pockets of influence in the final round of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, held on Monday.

The BJP leaders whose Assembly constituencies recorded low polling in the fourth and final phase of LS polls in the state are Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his ministerial colleagues Jagdish Dewda, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silawat, and Indore Singh Parmar.

Similarly, state Congress president Jitu Patwari who had lost Assembly polls from Rau in November last year, has also failed to arrest low polling in his Assembly seat which is a part of Indore Lok Sabha seat.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal however attributed the less polling in all four phases of LS polls in the state as compared to the 2019 LS elections to the ‘indifference of traditional Congress voters to the polling’.

“Traditional Congress voters mainly did not turn up at the polling booths leading to the low voting”, he claimed.

The average polling in 29 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2024 polls has also fallen by around 4.39 percent to 66.77 percent.

While 23 LS seats saw less polling as compared to the last elections, the remaining six seats recorded better voting.

Both BJP and Congress claimed victory in the outgoing LS polls in Madhya Pradesh, results of which are scheduled to be declared on June four.

“We are going to win all the 29 LS seats”, chief minister Mr Yadav said.

Congress veteran and former chief minister Kamal Nath said that the people have completely rejected the BJP in LS polls in Madhya Pradesh.