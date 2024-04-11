Madhapur cops detain Rs 2.02 cr of bank during check

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police detained a vehicle on Wednesday during routine checks for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and discovered Rs 2.02 crore in cash. It was later determined that the cash belonged to Axis Bank and was intended for depositing in ATMs.

According to the Madhapur police, the vehicle with registration number TS 09 UD 4042 was intercepted, with B. Kishore driving and M. Nagaraju accompanying, guarding the cash. The vehicle, which originated from Begumpet, was en route to Hitech City to deliver the cash to a bank branch's ATM cell in Hyderabad.

A case was registered by the police, and details were provided to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for further action. Subsequently, the cash was returned to the bank.



