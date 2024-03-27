LS Elections: Filing of Nomination for 1st Phase Polling Ends in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: Filing of nomination for the first phase Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, scheduled to be held on April 19, ended on Wednesday.

As many as 153 candidates have filed papers for six LS seats in Madhya Pradesh that are going to polls in the first phase elections on April 19.

The six LS seats in MP which are going to polls in the first phase are Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Sidhi, Mandla (ST), Shahdol (ST) and Balaghat.

The remaining 23 LS constituencies in the state are going to polls in three other phases on April 26, May seven and May 13.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 LS seats in the last polls, leaving the lone seat of Chhindwara for Congress to secure.

Similarly, total 12 candidates have filed nomination for Bastar (ST) LS seat in Chhattisgarh.

In first phase polls in Chhattisgarh, only one seat, Bastar (ST), is going to elections.

The remaining ten LS seats in Chhattisgarh are going to polls in two other phases on April 26 and May seven.

BJP had won nine out of 11 LS seats in 2019 general elections in Chhattisgarh and Congress had bagged the remaining two seats.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are set to witness a bipolar poll battle between BJP and Congress.