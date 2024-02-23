LS elections: Amit Shah to review BJP poll preparedness in MP

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to make a whirlwind tour of Gwalior-Chambal, Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to review the poll preparedness of BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting of cluster in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies falling under Gwalior-Chambal region at Gwalior on the day to review strategies by the party for the LS elections, due in April-May this year, in the belt, a senior party functionary said on Friday.

Four LS constituencies, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind and Guna, are falling under Gwalior-Chambal region.

The Union minister is later scheduled to fly to Khajuraho under Bundelkhand where he will address the booth committees of the region of the party.

He is going to address a public meeting at Khajuraho.

Shah is scheduled to leave for Bhopal from Khajuraho in the evening on the day to address a meeting of intellectuals of the city.

Sources said that he was likely to hold a meeting of cluster in-charges of Lok Sabha seats in Vindhya region before leaving for Delhi on the same day.

The BJP meanwhile is set to launch a campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of various state and Central-sponsored welfare programmes in all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the first week of March.

“The month-long beneficiary outreach campaign will be launched in the first week of March”, the BJP functionary said.

Incidentally, the party’s beneficiary outreach programme is most likely to coincide with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Madhya Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, scheduled to begin on March two.

The yatra is scheduled to cover eight districts in the state before entering Rajasthan on March six.

The BJP had secured 28 out of 29 seats in the 2019 LS polls.

The party had lost Chhindwara LS seat, considered a pocket borough of Congress veteran and former chief minister Kamal Nath, to Congress in the last polls.

Nath’s son Nakul, fielded in the constituency by Congress in the last polls, had retained it for the party then.