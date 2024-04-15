LS contestants look for ‘star’ power to file nomination

Hyderabad: Candidates of all major parties are eager to file their nominations for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19 and April 22 and 23 — days which they consider auspicious. The filing of nominations will commence on April 18 and end on April 25. The candidates are approaching astrologers and seeking their advice on the favourable date and time to file nominations.

M. Lakshminarisamha Charlu, chief priest at Birla Mandir, said that a few candidates had approached him and he had suggested that they file nominations any day between April 19 and 23, as they were auspicious.

"Auspicious dates will surely influence one's victory. The stars play a powerful role, especially when the intended work is important. The important celestial dates cannot be ruled out." he said.

According to astrologers, April 19 is Ekadashi, which is auspicious to launch any work or project. April 22 is Chaturdashi, also a good day, and April 23 is Pournami (full moon day) and Chitra Nakshratnam, which is a power star.

April 20 is Dwadasi, which is not preferred by many to start new work. April 21, Uttara Phalguni nakshatra, is universally auspicious for everyone, irrespective of rashi, but it is a Sunday when the election offices are closed.

Congress Bhongir candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that he would file his papers on April 21 as advised by his astrologer. His Mahbubnagar colleague Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy will do so on April 19.

BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy has announced that he will file his papers for the Secunderabad constituency on April 19.

BRS candidates T. Padma Rao Goud, Ragidi Laxma Reddy and Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj have also announced to file nominations between April 19 and 23.

However, there are a few candidates, including the BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha, who have decided to file nomination papers on April 24 — the penultimate day to file the nomination in Telangana state.