Low voter turnout in Visakha West ‘worrisome’ for candidates

Visakhapatnam: The candidates are making every possible efforts to increase the voter turnout percentage in Visakha West constituency — the area which is dominated by the people coming from north India and other places. This constituency also has the highest number of migrant workers.



As the Lok Sabha election is underway in seven phases across the country, the leaders of the different political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters residing in Visakha West constituency. Despite efforts by the candidates during every election, like making personal visits, door-to-door campaigning or creating awareness among voters, no significant improvement or desired result was seen.

Several of them stay in Navy quarters, which is close to the polling stations. The electors from the north India, comprising Eastern Navy employees, Coast Guard employees, and those staying in Nausenabagh, Yarada Dolphin Hill, Jai Andhra Colony, Kakarlowa, Krantinagar, Sriharipuram MIG Quarters and its adjoining localities such as Pittalavanipalem near Annapurnanagar — had shown “lack of interest to exercise their franchise”, said sources. Sources further said that the “voters’ disenchantment” could be attributed to the fact that their temporary stay, lack of awareness about local political scenario and others. The candidates belonging to different political parties also accepted that they face problem in wooing voters to cast their vote.

People of the remaining localities in Visakha West constituency migrated to this place from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Odisha and many of them have permanent residences. Around 60 per cent people staying in these localities area attached to HPCL, Coromandel, BPCL, APCL, and underground gas and oil storage projects. Besides, it has a high percentage of migrant workers also. The areas from Dockyard Quarters to Zinc Gate come under the Visakha West constituency. The voters don’t show affiliation to any particular political party. They turn up to booths on polling day and decide whom to vote.

Adari Aanad from YSRC, and Ganababu from TD are strong contenders in the fray from this constituency.