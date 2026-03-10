Lok Sabha Takes Up Resolution to Remove Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up an opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from office for his alleged bias towards the ruling party, amid a heated debate on who will preside over the House while the motion is taken up. Congress legislator Mohammad Jawed read out the notice seeking to move the resolution to remove Birla from office. Besides Jawed, the resolution was also moved by MPs K Suresh and Mallu Ravi.

As soon as Jawed read out the notice, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi raised a point of order questioning the decision to allow Jagdambika Pal to chair the proceedings as he was appointed to the panel of chairpersons by Birla.

BJP's Nishikant Dubey countered the claim, citing constitutional provisions, law and House rules.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Owaisi's claim was irrelevant as Pal was competent to preside over the Lok Sabha when the resolution was taken up.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said Rijiju should move a motion to appoint a presiding officer specifically for the purpose.

Rejecting the claims, Pal put the notice to move the resolution to vote and asked at least 50 MPs to stand up in support.

Once the required number of members stood up, the notice was accepted and Jawed read out the resolution, which was also admitted for discussion.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, began the discussion for which 10 hours have been allocated.

Initiating the debate, Gogoi once again raised the question of who should preside over the proceedings when the resolution for the speaker's removal is being discussed.

The House then proceeded for a one hour lunch break at 1 pm.