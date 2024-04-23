Lingayat Seer Withdraws from Parliamentary Election

DHARWAD: The prominent Lingayat seer Sri Dingaleshwar Swamiji opted out of the upcoming Parliament election by withdrawing his nomination on Monday.

Hailing from the Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt, Sri Dingaleshwar Swamiji had initially entered the electoral fray as an independent candidate on April 18, voicing unhappiness over the BJP's decision to field Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for Dharwad again.

Sources revealed that leaders from both the Congress and BJP spoke to the seer, urging him to reconsider his candidacy.

With Monday marking the deadline for nomination withdrawal, all eyes were on Sri Dingaleshwar Swamiji's decision. Ultimately, in the afternoon, his representative officially withdrew the nomination.

Speaking to reporters, Sri Dingaleshwar Swamiji cited guidance from his senior pontiff, Fakir Shivayogi Siddharama Swamiji, as the reason behind his withdrawal.

"I resolved not to pursue electoral ambitions, respecting the counsel of my senior pontiff," he said.

While reiterating his reservations regarding Pralhad Joshi, the seer refrained from pledging allegiance to any specific party, indicating his intention to convene a meeting with his followers shortly.

Sources suggest that Sri Dingaleshwar Swamiji's initial foray into politics posed a considerable challenge to both the Congress and BJP, given his stature as an influential Lingayat leader.

However, with his withdrawal, the stage is now set for a contentious electoral battle between the two major parties in the constituency.



