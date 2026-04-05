Like Zubeen Garg, Cong Works To Unite People: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Guwahati: In the theatre of ongoing high-voltage election campaign in Assam, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, launched a blistering attack on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and accused him of being the most corrupt chief minister of India who will be brought book sooner or later.

Accusing Assam chief minister of doing divisive politics and dragging his family too into corruption, Mr Gandhi while addressing large public rallies at Biswanath and Golaghat warned that if Congress comes to power he will have to face the trial for his corruption and divisive politics. He asserted that legal action would be initiated if the Congress returns to power. “No matter how much he runs today or tomorrow, he will be held accountable. He will have to seek forgiveness from the people of Assam, but there will be no room for forgiveness and legal action will be taken,” said Mr Gandhi.

Invoking Assam’s cultural icons, Mr Gandhi said that the state belongs to figures such as Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi, Azan Fakir, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and singer Zubeen Garg, who, he said, stood for unity and harmony.

“Cultural icon Zubeen Garg devoted his life to unite Assam and never spread hatred. That is the culture of Assam. But today, efforts are being made to divide people,” he said.

Pointing out to the state’s diverse social fabric, Mr Gandhi emphasised unity among communities. “People of different communities and languages live here, and the strength of Assam lies in brotherhood and love,” he said.

He also alleged that the state is being run for the benefit of a few businessmen, claiming that land is being taken from locals and handed over to business groups.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have converted Assa into a “Land ATM” for a few select corporates.

Accusing the BJP of betraying six communities including tea workers by not giving them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status that they promised, Mr Gandhi said that the Congress manifesto promises a daily wage of Rs 450 for tea garden workers. “We will provide Rs 450 as daily wages to tea workers and grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities,” he said.

This was the second visit of Mr Gandhi to the state in the past three days.