Let's Face-off in Malkajgiri in LS Polls: KTR to Revanth

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to resign from his position and contest against him in the coming Lok Sabha elections from Malkajgiri. Reacting to Revanth Reddy challenging the BRS to win at least a single seat, Rama Rao said, “if Revanth is a man he claims to be, then he should resign and face me in Malkajgiri. I will quit my MLA post from Siricilla and contest against him.”

On the Medigadda barrage issue, Rama Rao said, “our demand is that the Congress government take up immediate repairs at Medigadda, build a cofferdam to lift water to Annaram and further upstream to provide irrigation to farmers and drinking water to the people.”

His comments came during a conversation with reporters at the party office. Rama Rao is set to lead a large team of party legislators, MPs, and others to Medigadda on Friday to prove the BRS' point of view that the Kaleshwaram project is the solution to irrigation and drinking water problems.