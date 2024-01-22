Lack of Coordination Led to Poll Debacle, Admits BRS Leadership

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Monday completed its first round of introspection of the reasons for its loss in the recent Assembly elections and concluded that one of the primary causes for the debacle was ‘lack of coordination’ between the government it led, and the party leaders and workers.

During the course of 17 Lok Sabha constituency-wise meetings that began on January 3, led by working president K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader T. Harish Rao and several former ministers, the party identified another mistake: Of the leadership failing to pay heed to advice from its leaders and picking candidates on its own. Almost all the legislators were renominated.

There was also a substantial amount of finger-pointing as to who was responsible for where the BRS found itself, something that was acknowledged by Harish Rao at Monday’s Nalgonda constituency meeting. “There have been demands for action against those who worked against the party interests. We shall move forward learning from our mistakes, and those who worked for the party will get recognition,” he told the meeting.

Rama Rao said that there were many reasons for BRS’ defeat.

“We failed to counter the campaign of lies against us on social media platforms. People were misled by these lies. Our gatherings thus far are just the beginning. Soon, we will hold Assembly constituency wise meetings. We haven’t yet started speaking in earnest and Congress leaders are already getting startled,” he said.

He also repeated his call to people not to pay their electricity bills and demand that the Congress government implement the Gruha Laxmi scheme and extend 200 units of free power to all households, and if does not, then people of Nalgonda should mail their bills to minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.