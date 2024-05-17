Leaders Begin Lobbying for Local Body Poll Tickets

ADILABAD: Ahead of the elections to local bodies in July, village and mandal level political leaders have stated lobbying with the Congress, BJP and the BRS for suppport. The elections will be held for the posts of sarpanch, mandal parishad and zilla parishad territorial constituency members in rural areas, and for ward councillors in the urban areas..

All the parties had announced that priority would be given to leaders based on their performance in their booths and gram panchayats and mandals in the November 30 Assembly and May 13 Lok Sabha elections Some village and mandal level leaders, it was said, used the Lok Sabha election campaign to promote themselves keeping in view the local body elections. A senior Congress leader from Adilabad wanted to field his wife for the Adilabad municipality elections with an eye on the chairperson’s post, and made her campaign in the town during the Lok Sabha elections.





