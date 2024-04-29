LDF hopeful of winning majority seats in Kerala: State Secretary M V Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Monday exuded confidence that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) would win a majority of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

Addressing a press conference after the state secretariat of the CPM, the first meeting of the party leadership after the polls on April 26, Govindan said the people had rejected Narendra Modi’s much-touted guarantees. The BJP which started off talking about beneficiary schemes that did not evoke much response from the people, has now shifted its priorities and was unleashing communal propaganda to polarise the society.

The CPM state secretary accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of carrying out a communal campaign directly to polarise the elections. He has started dividing the society on religious lines after finding that the Ram Temple and CAA issue had not gone down with the people as the BJP expected.

The CPM leader hit out at the BJP-RSS for using all possible tactics in Kerala to polarise the society on religious lines. There was an attempt to polarise the voters in Vadakara constituency.

He said the CPM hopes that a secular government will come to power at the Centre after the polls. In Kerala, the LDF is expected to perform very well as Rahul Gandhi’s influence did not do wonders this time like in 2019 when the UDF won 19 of the 20 seats. This will be reflected in the Wayanad verdict as well, he said.

Govindan said the BJP would not be able to open its account in Kerala this time also. It will come third in Thrissur, a seat that the BJP leadership is claiming that it would win this time.

Jayarajan issue

Govindan said that the CPM state secretariat has directed E P Jayarajan to take legal action against those who levelled allegations against him in connection with his meeting with the BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar. Jayarajan will continue as the LDF convenor.

At the meeting, Jayarajan said the allegations were part of a conspiracy hatched by the anti-communist forces in the state to weaken the CPM. The party also asked him to snap ties with people like broker Nandakumar and exercise caution while meeting people.

The LDF convenor’s meeting with Javadekar had triggered a major controversy on the polling day with a senior BJP leader Shobha Surendran claiming that Jayarajan had plans to join their party.