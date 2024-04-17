Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha National vice-president Dr K. Laxman questioned Congress' leadership claim, citing its lack of representation in 12 states.

In Hyderabad, he lambasted the Congress for lacking respect from its alliance partners and predicted its imminent decline. Laxman projected the BJP’s electoral success and criticised the Congress for unfulfilled promises and internal disarray. He accused Congress and the BRS of colluding to release BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha from jail, predicting the BRS' dissolution post-elections.

Laxman announced that BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy will file his nomination on April 19 in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He contrasted the BJP's development-focused agenda with the Congress' religious rhetoric and vowed Telangana's pivotal role in the BJP's nationwide success. Laxman also praised the Election Commission for thwarting attempts to halt live telecasts, alleging interference by the Revanth Reddy government.