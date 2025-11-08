Nuapada Bypoll Battle Intensifies: Odisha CM Majhi Leads BJP’s Final Push As Campaign Ends

Odisha : As the high-stakes Nuapada Assembly by-election enters its final phase, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday led the BJP’s last leg of campaigning in a direct face-off with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), setting the stage for a high-voltage triangular contest on November 11.

Majhi arrived at Gotma Airstrip in the morning in a special aircraft, where he was received by BJP state president Manmohan Samal and senior party leaders. He then took a helicopter to Sunabeda, about 70 km from Nuapada, where he offered prayers to Goddess Sunadei- a symbolic gesture seen as part of the BJP’s strategy to reach out to the region’s significant tribal electorate.

The Chief Minister, on a two-day mission to the district, is set to hold a massive roadshow from Nuapada to Khariar Road on Saturday evening, aiming to energise party cadres and consolidate last-minute voter support for the BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

Majhi’s visit follows his earlier November 6 roadshow from Udyanbandh to Komna, which drew huge crowds and significantly heightened the poll temperature in the constituency.

The political contest in Nuapada has reached a crescendo, with former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik having already held two rounds of roadshows and public meetings on November 3 and 7, signaling the regional party’s intent to reclaim its traditional bastion. The Congress, too, has fielded its candidate, ensuring a three-way race.

In recent days, the campaign narrative has turned sharply personal. Patnaik triggered a storm by describing the BJP’s induction of Jay Dholakia — son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia — as an act of “beimaani” (betrayal). Majhi hit back strongly during his Komna rally, accusing the BJD of hypocrisy and listing several instances of “poaching” candidates from other parties during its 24-year rule (2000–2024).

Political observers view the Nuapada bypoll as an early test of strength between the new BJP government in Odisha and the opposition BJD, just months after the historic power shift in the state. The outcome is expected to signal voter sentiment ahead of future political realignments. Polling in Nuapada will be held on November 11, with 2.53 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.



