Last 10 years were just a trailer, says PM Modi

New Delhi/Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his election campaign on Friday, declaring that everything witnessed thus far in the county was just a trailer of what’s to come. Speaking in his characteristic style, Modi, referring to himself in the third person, stated, “What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come."

Addressing a rally in Churu, Rajasthan, his second in the state in three days, Modi accused the Congress of disrespecting the Army and fostering division among the people, which he asserted represents the identity of the Opposition party.

Modi asserted that India is now a "new India," striking within enemy territory-an apparent reference to counterstrikes in Pakistan after terror attacks in India. He said, "Today even the enemy knows that this is Modi, this is the new India."

Asserting that whatever has occurred is merely a precursor, Modi reiterated that there is much more to be accomplished and numerous dreams to fulfill. He criticised the previous Congress government for the nation's deteriorating condition and economic collapse due to what he termed as the party's "big scams and loot."

Modi highlighted the turnaround since he took office in 2014, stating that he decided to change the prevailing despair and frustration. He said that he is focused on taking the country forward, stressing that India is his family.

The Prime Minister underscored the fulfillment of his guarantees in Rajasthan and nationwide, pointing out achievements such as cheaper cylinders for the poor and addressing the issue of paper leaks. He criticised the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, accusing them of safeguarding corruption.

Modi condemned the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc for their alleged self-interests, asserting that they have neglected the welfare and respect of the poor and underprivileged. He cited instances of Congress's historical neglect of Dalit and backward classes' interests.

Turning to the Ayodhya Ram temple issue, Modi criticised the Congress for its stance and accused it of prioritising appeasement over the country's interests. He underscored the significance of the grand Ram temple's fulfillment in Ayodhya, contrasting it with Congress's alleged insults to faith.