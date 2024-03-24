KTR Warns YouTube Channels Against Airing Malicious Content on BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday said criminal cases are being filed against YouTube channels, which are indulging in false propaganda against his party. He also appealed to the people not to believe in their disinformation and said that a complaint is being lodged against them with Google.

In a release to media organisations, he said, “We are going to file a defamation suit against the YouTube channels. These channels are posting content with misleading thumbnails to sway the public and are indulging in blatant publicity in the garb of news. They seem to be either driven by blind antagonism or might be doing this owing to monetary benefits accruing from the ruling party. These videos are against the law and are absolutely fake. Their mission seems to be to bring disrepute to me and my party.”

Rama Rao reminded that the party had taken action against false propaganda by media houses earlier and asserted the party will fight it out again.

These channels should mend their ways or be ready to face legal consequences, he warned.