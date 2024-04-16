KTR Urges People to Vote for BRS in Lok Sabha Polls

ADILABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday appealed to the people to vote for the party in the Lok Sabha elections, since “these elections would decide the future of the BRS.”

He appealed to the minorities not to vote for the Congress since Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was “in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.”

He said Revanth Reddy’s statements in support of the Gujarat model, ‘friendship’ with the industrialist Gautam Adani and calling Modi his ‘bade bhai (elder brother)’ reflected his support to the BJP. “His statements are against the narrative talked about by Rahul Gandhi.”

Rama said leaders who participated in the Telangana agitation led by the BRS for a separate state were still with the party and those who did not participate in the movement were leaving the party. “BRS party will perform best in the local body elections and become strong,” he claimed.

He said, “We will pray to Lord Rama and will crush the Congress (Ramunni mokkutham … panulu cheyyani Congress nu thokkutham).”

Addressing the party’s booth presidents’ meeting for Adilabad Parliament constituency, he came down heavily against the former BRS ministers who enjoyed power for 10 years and are now leaving the party out of their selfish motives. “The cadre is with the party, just a few leaders have left us and joined other parties,” he claimed.

While referring to A. Indrakaran Reddy, Rama Rao said some BRS leaders praised Chandrashekar Rao as ‘Indrudu…Chandrudu’ when they were in power and are now leaving the party. “Leaders who stick to values like Atram Sakku are still with the party and contesting in the Lok Sabha elections without bowing to any pressures.”

He said people will chase down Revanth Reddy for his failure to fulfil the poll promises, including crop loan waiver of `2 lakh. “Now, villagers are worried over not getting Rythu Bandhu and pensions, and over power cuts and lack of water supply.”

Rama Rao said the BRS will fight against the BJP’s efforts to create more assembly and parliament constituencies as part of the delimitation in North India, while doing injustice to South India in 2026.

BRS candidate Atram Sakku, former minister Jogu Ramanna, BRS MLA Anil Jadhav, Nirmal ZP chairman Vijaya Laxmi, senior leader Rama Devi, Ramakrishna Reddy, former MLA Balka Suman, Jonson Naik, MLC Vittal, former ZP chairman Lolam Shyam Sunder and Charulatha Rathod and others were present.

In another development, Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan returned to the BRS in the presence of Rama Rao. Rathod made futile efforts to join the Congress and later joined the BJP before the Assembly elections. He lobbied for an MLA ticket from BJP to contest the Khanapur seat and now a ticket to contest the Adilabad MP seat.