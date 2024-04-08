Ktr Slams Rahul for Take On Defections

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking against political defections and asked why the party had given a Lok Sabha election ticket to a BRS MLA.

In a statement by his MLA office, Rama Rao said the Congress’ Tukkuguda meeting on Saturday was not about people coming together but meant to bury the promises made earlier. Rahul Gandhi had promised Six Guarantees during the Assembly polls but had failed to keep them. Now the party was trying to hoodwink people in the name of Nyay Yatra, Rama Rao claimed.

He said that 200 farmers had ended their lives owing to financial losses after the Congress came to power. The handloom sector was also being ignored despite it being in the doldrums, he said and asked about the promised Rs 2 lakh crop loans to be waived on December 9.

“If the SC, ST, and BCs are still backward it is the Congress which has to take the blame, and its new pledge on enumeration of BCs is not going to bring them any votes. The party is responsible for all the troubles in the economy. It will be taught a lesson in the ensuing polls,” he said.