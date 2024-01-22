KTR says car in servicing, party set to lose Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday quipped that the car, the BRS symbol, had just gone for servicing and would run at twice the speed when it returns. Even as he was saying this, a no-trust motion was moved against the party’s mayor in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation.

Rama Rao was interacting with BRS MLAs, party leaders and cadre at Telangana Bhavan during the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency review meeting. Jawaharnagar is part of the Medchal segment of the Malkajgiri constituency. Among those at the meeting were Medchal legislator Ch Malla Reddy.

At the Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation, 19 BRS corporators submitted a no-confidence motion against Mayor Mekala Kavya. Sources said that after electing a new mayor, all the 19 BRS corporators are likely to join the Congress. The corporation has 28 corporators, of whom three are from the Congress and five are independents.

At Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao told leaders that during the Assembly elections, the Congress had got four lakh votes more than the BRS. If the BRS had won a few more seats, the state would have had a hung Assembly.

"In 2018, we lost the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat with very few votes. If the BRS activists work hard, this time in Malkajgiri will be ours," Rama Rao said.

“The Congress came to power last year by making fraudulent promises during the Assembly election campaign,” he said.

Reiterating his call to the people to not pay their power bills in February, he said that during the Assembly election campaign, Congress leaders had asked the people not to pay electricity bills below 200 units. “The Congress government is now asking consumers to pay bills. BRS MLAs and leaders should convince people to send the bills to Sonia Gandhi,” Rama Rao said.



He said the BRS activists should effectively use the Right to Information Act to extract details of the misdeeds of the Congress government.



“Mistakes made in the past will not happen again. The BRS has a history of fighting on Telangana state issues in Parliament. The BRS must win if Telangana's voice is to be heard in Delhi. The Congress and the BJP are together to destroy BRS," Rama Rao alleged.