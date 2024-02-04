KTR: BRS will win Malkajgiri LS seat

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao assured party cadre and leaders in Uppal on Sunday that the party would win the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress made 420 false promises to come to power in Telangana. Despite assuming power, it failed to implement welfare schemes and fulfil their commitments. "Observing the enthusiasm among the BRS cadre, we are confident of winning the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in the Parliament elections," he stated.

Rama Rao emphasised that people have realised the Congress government's actions speak louder than words. If the promises made in the first 100 days remain unfulfilled, Congress will face challenges. The BRS called on the government to implement all welfare schemes promised by the Congress during the Assembly elections.