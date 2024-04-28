KTR blames party workers for Assembly debacle

Karimnagar: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday blamed party leaders and workers, and not the voters, for the debacle in the Assembly elections.

Rao urged party workers to be united and extend their support to the party that is going through a particularly critical time. Instead of fighting among themselves due to petty differences, the party activists and leaders should come together and strive to give a fitting reply to the opposition parties by ensuring a BRS win, he said.

He was speaking at an election campaign in support of the party Karimnagar Boinapally Vinod Kumar. He also conducted booth committee meetings in four Assembly segments, Vemulawada, Manakondur, Karimnagar and Choppadandi.

Rao stated only the BRS had the capability to stop the BJP, which is planning to make Hyderabad a joint capital city or a Union Trritory. BJP is also trying to change the Constitution, he said. It was BRS that could prevent the BJP from doing injustice to the people of the state, he said.

It will be a straight fight between the BRS and BJP in Karimnagar as the Congress is nowhere in contention, he said. Its candidate is so unknown that people can only recognise him if he moves around the Congress flag, Rao said.

When both Jeevan Reddy and Praveen Reddy were vying for the Karimnagar ticket, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy fielded a dummy candidate following a match-fixing deal with BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said.

The Congress party promised farmers that it would sanction `500 bonus for every quintal of food grain but after coming to power, that has proved to be an empty promise like their six guarantees. After the Lok Sabha election, the free bus and free power supply schemes will disappear, he said.

Although suffering from injury, the 70-year-old BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao was participating in the election campaign and bus yatras only because he was concerned about the well-being of the people of the state, he pointed out.

Stating that Lord Rama was not a BJP MLA or MP, Rao urged all BRS activists to raise ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans while campaigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted the formation of Telangana state and has done nothing for its development.

If the BRS can win a dozen Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections, then within a year it will consolidate its position and play a decisive role both at the state and national levels, Rao said.