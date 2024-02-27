KTR Accuses Congress: Alleges Criminal Conspiracy at Medigadda

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Tuesday unleashed a barrage of accusations against the Congress government over the situation at Medigadda, part of the Kaleshwaram project, with BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao declaring that he was “alleging that this government has a criminal conspiracy motive (on Medigadda). They do not want to repair the three (damaged) piers in one block of the barrage, there is willful criminal negligence, and there is a conspiracy angle to this.”

Rama Rao also said a large delegation of his party, minus party president K. Chandrashekar Rao, will be visiting Medigadda on March 1 to tell people the truth about the Kaleshwaram project.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS party headquarters, where he sought to take head on the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, Rama Rao said “they want deliberately the barrage to be washed away in the upcoming rainy season. Therefore, they do not want to rectify the problem there. That is my allegation.”