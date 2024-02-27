KTR Accuses Congress: Alleges Criminal Conspiracy at Medigadda
HYDERABAD: The BRS on Tuesday unleashed a barrage of accusations against the Congress government over the situation at Medigadda, part of the Kaleshwaram project, with BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao declaring that he was “alleging that this government has a criminal conspiracy motive (on Medigadda). They do not want to repair the three (damaged) piers in one block of the barrage, there is willful criminal negligence, and there is a conspiracy angle to this.”
Rama Rao also said a large delegation of his party, minus party president K. Chandrashekar Rao, will be visiting Medigadda on March 1 to tell people the truth about the Kaleshwaram project.
Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS party headquarters, where he sought to take head on the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, Rama Rao said “they want deliberately the barrage to be washed away in the upcoming rainy season. Therefore, they do not want to rectify the problem there. That is my allegation.”
“We even demanded a judicial inquiry, but none of that is happening, neither the inquiry nor the repairs. With the forecast that this year will be quite bad in terms rainfall, our demand is that the government start rectification measures, build a coffer dam at Medigadda, lift water to Annaram and use the Kaleshwaram system to provide irrigation and drinking water to people,” he said.
Rama Rao said the Congress government has launched a poisonous campaign against BRS over Medigadda and the rest of Kaleshwaram project and a “minor problem at three piers of one block of the barrage is being put under a magnifying lens for political mileage and cheap political publicity.”
He said the BRS was convinced of a conspiracy and that the Congress wants the Kaleshwaram barrages to be washed away in the coming rainy season.
To take its case to the public, the BRS will do a ‘Chalo Medigadda’ on March 1 with all its legislators, MPs, and senior party leaders as part of its efforts to inform people about how Kaleshwaram was not just the three barrages but has several other components.
Asked if Chandrashekar Rao will also visit Medigadda on March 1, Rama Rao said that he would not. “After party leaders complete their visits to all of Kaleshwaram project sites, KCR will hold a press conference on the subject,” he said.