Konda Vishweshwar Reddy unveils Manifesto for Chevella

BJP MP candidate for Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddyunveiled Chevella Sankalp Patra, manifesto for the constituency on Friday which reflects his commitment towards the people of Chevella. The manifesto, prepared based on the suggestions received from his 3700 km long Praja Ashirwada Yatra and interaction with people, was released at the Aziz Nagar BJP party office in the presence of prominent BJP leaders.The constituency-specific unique manifesto was prepared through extensive discussions with constituents, showcasing KVR's deep connection with the area, its people, and his understanding of their challenges. For three generations, he has maintained a strong connection with the constituency.Chevella Sankalp Patra reflects the collective interests, needs, and aspirations of every section of Chevella. His vision for Chevella revolves around improving education, bolstering agriculture, promoting employment, enhancing infrastructure, and advancing social welfare.The vision of Viksit Chevella is an extension of PM Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’. A cornerstone pledge in the manifesto is the vision for 'Vibrant Villages', aiming to rejuvenate 900 villages in the constituency. This transformation will entail the creation of local employment opportunities, the effective implementation of both state and central government schemes, improved infrastructure, enhanced educational facilities, and strengthened self-governance mechanisms.Additionally, the development and promotion of rural tourism hubs across Parigi, Vikarabad, Chevella, Kandukur, and Tandur exemplify Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's dedication to the welfare and prosperity of the people of Chevella.Speaking on the occasion Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said, "BJP released its manifesto on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, because the principles and ideologies of BJP are aligned with that of Ambedkar. PM Modi and BJP are following the path shown by Ambedkar. ‘Chevella Sankalpa Patram’ is based on these principles and ideologies. Chevella has the most modern infrastructure on one side while the rural areas still has poverty and backwardness. It also has the most educated professionals and farmers and illiterate people. We considered these diverse aspects in mind while drafting this Chevella Sankalpa Patram.In the past, I took up developmental initiatives worth Rs 200 crores, in every village, by getting the funds directly transferred to the sarpanches for the initiatives. This time, being a BJP MP collaborating with the BJP-led Central Government offers a significant advantage. It facilitates easier access to substantial funds for driving growth and development initiatives. Furthermore, as an MP, I will have access to MPLADS funds amounting to Rs 5 crores annually, which will be allocated towards the comprehensive development of Chevella. In addition, through the Konda Madhava Reddy Foundation established in memory of my father, I have initiated numerous impactful programs benefiting the community.