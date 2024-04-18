Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Questions Congress' Promises, Alleges Scandals

HYDERABAD: BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, addressing a rally in Vikarabad, part of the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency from where he is contesting the May 13 election, hailed Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership, which has elevated living standards and instilled hope across the nation.



He criticised the Congress for their failure to fulfil promises in Karnataka and Telangana.

“Revanth Reddy promised to waive loans worth Rs 2 lakh, but has failed to waive even Rs 2 to date. When will women get Rs 2,500 per month,” he questioned.

“If Congress leaders can't even distribute Rs 2,500, how can we expect them to waive lakhs of rupees,” he wondered.

He questioned Congress candidate G. Ranjith Reddy's credibility, alleging involvement in scandals and land grabs.

Vishweshwar Reddy asserted BJP's commitment to upholding principles, hinting at Ranjith Reddy's unsuitability for BJP membership. “BJP will never tolerate the presence of anyone linked to the demolition of the Hanuman temple, within its ranks,” he said.