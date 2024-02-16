Komatireddy assures funds for constituency development works

Hyderabad: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday assured that the state government would provide funds for several constituencies under development works.

In a zero hour reply, he promised to provide funds for construction of hospitals and irrigation water supply.

Earlier, Congress member from Wyra, Ramdas Naik said that the constituency was completely neglected by the BRS government. As there were many tribal families in the constituency, he sought funds for providing drinking water and construction of a 100-bed hospital.

K. Kanaiah (Cong) said that being a rural constituency, Yellandu people were dependent on agriculture. He urged the government to provide drinking water, hospitals and proper education to children.

Vedma Bojju (Khanapu), Madan Mohan Rao (Yellareddy) and Premsagar Rao (Mancherial) also urged the government for more funds to their respective constituencies to take up development works.