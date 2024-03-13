Kishan Welcomes Centre’s Plan to Celebrate T-Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy welcomed the Central government’s decision to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day every year. He said that the celebration would instil patriotic feeling among the youngsters.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, “This historic decision marks a significant step towards remembering the martyrs who fought for Hyderabad’s freedom and infusing the spirit of national pride in the hearts of the next generation. I extend my gratitude to PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah for recognising this momentous occasion. This day will forever be etched in Hyderabad’s history, a testament to the courage and resilience of those who fought for its liberation.”

BJP leader and former Maharashtra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao also welcomed the Centre’s decision to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17. He said the celebrations are already happening in the erstwhile areas of Hyderabad state in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In a release he said, “Telangana state government’s not celebrating its Liberation Day officially so far reflects sad state of affairs. The region got its independence 13 months and two days after the rest of the country breathed free on August 15, 1947 after Sardar Vallabhai Patel brought in the Indian Army to liberate this region. After all these years, the Union government deciding to celebrate the day with the initiative of home minister Amit Shah is a historic decision.”