Kishan Reddy Slams ‘Opportunist’ Owaisi

HYDERABAD: BJP’s state unit president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy lashed out at the AIMIM led by its president Asaduddin Owaisi for playing opportunistic politics in the state.

Reddy ridiculed Owaisi, who had hailed the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao and had described him as `desh ka neta’ before the Assembly elections, for switching loyalties to the Congress government soon after the poll verdict was out.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Reddy said that Owaisi has now joined the Rahul family by moving away from the KCR family.

“The objective of AIMIM leaders is to align with the party in power and be in their good books. This helps them to carry out their criminal business deals, its top agenda. Second on the agenda is to oppose BJP so as to misguide Muslims,” he said.

The AIMIM, which has its roots in hereditary politics, pursues a fundamentalist policy to stay in power. Hundreds of small bastis in the Old City have been encroached and big mahals have been constructed in their places on benami names of AIMIM leaders, he said.

He charged that the Revanth Reddy government is shielding AIMIM leaders for its own political gains. The government has jailed poor tribal women in Chengicherla instead of arresting AIMIM workers who had attacked them when they were celebrating holi, he said.

“Chandrasekhar Rao has played dirty politics by asking his own party men to carry suitcases to Darussalam to win polls. The doors of Pragati Bhavan opened when Owaisi came calling on a motorcycle while they were closed to BRS MLAs”, Reddy pointed out.

Earlier, senior BRS leader and former floor leader in GHMC Bandari Prakash Reddy, who hails from Gudimalkapur, along with many of his supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy and the party’s OBC morcha national president Dr. K. Laxman at the party office. BRS leaders Kothapally mandal MPP Mantri Surekha and MPTC Chekurthi Sangeetha and a number of sarpanchs from Chennur assembly segment in Mancherial district also joined BJP on the occasion.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone can provide a clean and stable government in the country, Kishan Reddy asked voters to continue to back him.