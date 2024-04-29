Kishan Reddy Demands Revanth’s Apology For BJP-Quota Remarks  

Hyderabad:State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for misguiding the people with his remarks that the BJP-led NDA government would withdraw reservations.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kishan Reddy warned that BJP would drag Revanth Reddy to court if he did not withdraw the allegations. Stating that it was unbecoming of a Chief Minister to spread such lies, he said that Revanth Reddy had made baseless comments about the BJP and RSS. The BJP leader appealed to the people not to trust such misleading messages from the ‘joker’. “The MIM joined hands with the Congress and the BRS to stop the BJP’s march to win the Lok Sabha elections with a record margin and hence was spreading false information about BJP and reservations and about UT status,” he said. Kishan Reddy said that the state’s farmers, youth and women had lost trust in Congress and its MLAs.

Kishan Reddy charged that BRS and Congress are working for the victory of MIM in the Old City, which has been indicated by Congress leader Feroz Khan. Stating that no force could change reservations, he said that the BJP will continue reservations and in a more effective manner. Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has backed reservations as inequality still exists in the society, he said. Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was daydreaming that he would play a key role in national politics by predicting a hung government at the Centre. Rao seems unhappy that his daughter is playing a key role in beer and brandy deals at Delhi, he said.