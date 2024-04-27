Kishan Did Not Get Even a Rupee for Secunderabad, Says Danam

Hyderabad: Congress Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender on Friday undertook a hectic campaign in Manikeshwarinagar near the Osmania University campus in the constituency.

Addressing street corner meetings, Nagender said only the Congress could ensure the welfare of all sections of people and take up development of the Secunderabad constituency, which was neglected by the BRS and the BJP for the past 10 years.

He lashed out at Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, his rival from the constituency, for failing to bring even a single rupee from the Centre for the development of the constituency after getting elected MP from Secunderabad in 2019. He said Bandaru Dattatreya and Kishan Reddy enjoyed power and position after getting elected as the Secunderabad MP but did nothing for the development of the constituency.

He said the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will remain in power for the next 10 years and he will take care of the constituency if the people elect the Congress.

During the campaign, Nagender, accompanied by GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, welcomed several leaders from the BRS and the BJP into the party.

BRS minority leader Faisal Jabri along with 20 youth members joined the Congress. They include Liaquat Ali Khan, Md Salman, Muhammad Imran, Sohail, Arbaz, Md Rizwan, Khader, Md Suleman, Md Yousuf.

Addagutta division candidate Ashwini Suresh left the BJP along with 20 members and joined the Congress.