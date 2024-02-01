Kiren Rijiju calls Hemant Soren spoiled son, says he can't loot public money

New Delhi: In a sharp response to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called him a "spolied child" and said if Hemant Soren hails from a tribal community, this does not give him a licence to loot public money.



"I am a tribal from a more backward area. I find your comment funny. If Shibu Soren ji says this dialogue, then I can accept it, but this dialogue does not suit a spoiled son. Anyway, tribals do not have the licence to loot public money," wrote Rijiju in a post on 'X'.













"It's a break, life is a great battle. I have fought every moment, and I will fight every moment. But I will not beg for compromise. Either in defeat or in victory, I am not afraid. I will not give up in vain. I will not accept defeat," Soren wrote on X.



Hours after handing over his resignation to the Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, at Raj Bhawan, Hemant Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land scam case on Wednesday night, sources confirmed.



Notably, Hemant Soren's loyalist Champai Soren, who is the state transport minister, will step into his role as the Chief Minister.

