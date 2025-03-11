Kharge's unparliamentary remark leaves Rajya Sabha in chaos

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar on Tuesday over an unparliamentary remark by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who apologised to the Chair while clarifying that it was meant for the government that was "trying to create a regional divide" in the country.

The Congress leader's statement in the Rajya Sabha came while he was speaking about education minister Dharmendra Pradhan after his remark against the Tamil Nadu government pertaining to the issue of the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP).

"This is a dictatorship. I request you (deputy Chairman) with folded hands to allow me (to speak). Aapko kya kya thokna hai thik se thokenge, sarkar ko bhi thokenge," Mr Kharge said.

Leader of the House and Union minister J.P. Nadda intervened and criticised Mr Kharge's remarks and demanded an apology from the LoP of the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Kharge immediately apologised for his remark, clarifying that his remark was not aimed at the Chair but towards the government and its policy.

"I apologise to you (deputy Chairman)… I did not use these words for you. I said that 'hum sarkar ki policies ko thokenge. I apologise to you and not to the government..." Mr Kharge said.

Earlier in the morning, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 40 minutes as the Opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House over the alleged "raw deal" the southern states will get in the redrawing of constituencies solely on the basis of population.

The Opposition MPs gave notices under rule 267 seeking that the listed business of the day be set aside to take up a discussion on the concerns of southern states over the impending delimitation exercise. They also gave notices over alleged lapses on the part of the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter identity cards.

The notices were rejected by the Chair for not adhering to the rules. However, DMK’s R. Girirajan managed to raise the issue of delimitation through a Zero Hour mention.

Thereafter, the MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans and trooped into the Well of the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the matter has already been raised and asked members to return to their seats.

The protest continued. Shortly thereafter, Mr Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till noon.