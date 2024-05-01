Kharge Slams PM Modi as 'King of Lies'

Raichur/Yadgir: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him as 'Sullina Saradara' (King of Lies) for failing to fulfill his electoral promises.



Addressing a convention in Raichur on Wednesday evening, Kharge accused Modi of abandoning the voters after garnering their support.

"Modi proclaimed 'Sabh ka saath sabh ka vikas' (Together with all, development for all). However, he betrayed everyone after securing their support," remarked Kharge, reflecting on Modi's campaign rhetoric.

He lamented the plight of the common people who suffered the consequences of demonetization, while the affluent managed to safeguard their wealth through various means.

"We do not intend to name anybody, but Modi claims credit for everything, leaving us with no choice but to address him directly," he said.

He highlighted Modi's pledges to unearth black money, deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account, double farmers' income, generate employment for 2 crore individuals annually, and curb inflation, all of which remain unmet.

Contrasting Modi's record with Congress-governed states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, Kharge asserted that the Congress party has delivered on its promises, underscoring its commitment to fulfill electoral mandates.

Touching upon historical parallels, Kharge recalled opposition to Indira Gandhi's initiatives by parties like the Swatantra Party, Congress (Organisation), and Bharatiya Jan Sangh. He drew parallels to Modi's current rhetoric, accusing him of perpetuating baseless allegations akin to his predecessors.

He criticized Modi's speeches, particularly his recent remarks about Congress confiscating women's Mangalsutra.

"Even in the era of the Nizam, no one dared to snatch away the Mangalsutra. Is this the manner in which a Prime Minister speaks? None of our previous Prime Ministers resorted to such language. During Congress's 55-year rule, we never resorted to such tactics; instead, we introduced initiatives like the Land Reforms Act, which aimed to empower the underprivileged by granting them land," he said.

"Modi's attempts to sow discord between Hindus and Muslims are evident, yet here, our communities stand united," he added.

During a rally in Yadgir, Kharge accused Modi of favoring the wealthy over the impoverished.

"Pandit Nehru envisioned amenities and infrastructures as the modern temples that would benefit all segments of society. However, Modi has diverted attention to another temple and begun admonishing us. He alleges that Congress leaders failed to visit the Ram Mandir. We understand when to visit and where to visit to pay our respects," he said. He also questioned Modi performing religious rituals during Pran Pratista ceremonies.

"When I served as the revenue minister, we allocated funds to numerous Hanuman temples without any ulterior motives. Our actions were guided by respect for people's faith, not political gain. In contrast, Modi invokes the name of Lord Rama solely for electoral purposes," he remarked.

"Modi professes to oppose corruption, yet individuals facing charges now find refuge within his circle. Over 23 leaders who faced corruption allegations have aligned themselves with Modi's camp, some even attaining influential roles," he added.





