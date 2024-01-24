Kharge, Revanth to prep up Congress for LS polls, to address BLAs in LB Stadium

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will address Congress booth-level agents (BLAs) from all districts at LB Stadium on Thursday to gear up the party machinery for the Lok Sabha polls.

BLAs played a key role in the Congress’ victory in the recent Assembly polls by taking the party's Six Guarantees and poll promises to the people aggressively. They will be trained on further consolidating the electoral gains made by the Congress in the Assembly polls to win more than 12 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana state.

All the ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, district congress committee presidents, and heads of the party's frontal organisations were asked to attend the meeting.

Instructions were also issued to BLAs, party's booth-level presidents, village presidents, town presidents, mandal presidents, block presidents, sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal councillors, municipal chairpersons, PACS directors/ chairpersons of all districts to attend the meeting.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the TPCC president, reviewed the arrangements being made for the meeting at LB Stadium. He called upon the party's rank and file to attend the meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success.

He said that the AICC president will guide the party leaders and cadre on the strategies to be adopted for Lok Sabha elections to bag maximum seats in Telangana. The Chief Minister has set a target to win more than 12 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state out of a total of 17 seats.