Kharge Challenges Modi on Congress Manifesto Claims

Kalaburagi: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge vehemently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks about the Congress manifesto. Kharge challenged to offer clarity on the manifesto on any platform.



Speaking at a rally in Afzalpur on Wednesday, Kharge also mocked the '400 paar' (crossing 400 seats) claim of BJP and said that it would be difficult for the BJP to achieve even '200 paar.'

“Wherever Modi calls, I am ready to go with our party manifesto and educate him about it. I have also written a letter to him on this. I do not know if it has reached,” Kharge said.

“Prime Minister Modiji says that if Congress comes to power then it will snatch the Mangalsutra of women. What type of PM is he? He should feel ashamed to make such statements. During Congress' 55-year whose mangalsutra was snatched?” he questioned.

"Leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi sacrificed their gold and Mangalsutras for the nation during times of war," Kharge remarked.

Kharge also rebuked Modi's assertion that the Congress manifesto reflects the Muslim League's ideology.

"I fail to comprehend this comparison. A person who has mind balance will not speak like this. I don't know what has happened to Modi. Our manifesto focuses on uplifting all sections of society, regardless of religion. Initiatives like Nari Shakti, MSP guarantee for farmers, and scholarships for SC/ST/OBC students are inclusive measures. Is it for Muslims only?," Kharge questioned.

Responding to Modi's attacks on the Gandhi family, Kharge questioned the validity of such accusations.

"No member of the Gandhi family has been a Minister or Chief Minister or Prime Minister since 1989. Modi's claims of looting the country hold no ground," Kharge countered.

"I am sure that BJP will be defeated in this election. Leave BJP crossing 400, it will not even cross 200. That is why Modi should be careful while making statements," he said.

Regarding Modi's touted achievements, Kharge highlighted the selling off of Nehru's legacy infrastructures like ports, airports, and industries to private entities.

He also claimed that the country has two sellers and two buyers by saying 'Desh me do bechne wale hai or do kharidne wale' (two sellers and two buyers).

"The country has two sellers- Modi and Shah, and two buyers- Ambani and Adani. They (Modi and Shah) want power for them (Adani and Ambani) and not for you. Power should be for the welfare of the people. Congress after coming to power in the state is helping the people through guarantee schemes,” he said.

Highlighting his dedication to marginalized communities, Kharge emphasized, "Our mission is to stand up for the oppressed and rectify injustices."

Urging voters to rally behind the Congress, he reflected on past electoral defeats, stating, 'Last time, I faced defeat, a memory I would rather not dwell on. However, if the Congress fails to secure victory this time, it would lead me to believe that there is no longer a place for me in your hearts," he added.

Box:

Addressing the notion of retirement among some Congress leaders like MY Patil, Kharge firmly declared his commitment to politics for the welfare of the oppressed.

"I will not make such statements about retiring. I was born to do politics. Whether I contest or not, I will be in politics to protect the constitution and democracy of the country till my last breath. I may retire from the position and election but will continue to fight for the principal,” he said.

He also asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue working for the people even if he does not contest the election in the future.

"You may retire from CM or MLA but you cannot retire from politics until you are holding to the idology," he said.

"We are born to defeat BJP-RSS principals and not to surrender to them. To achieve this we should work in any form," he added.