Kharge: BJP’s Ancestors Had Backed UK, Muslim League

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge responded on Monday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Congress manifesto. Modi, during rallies in Saharanpur and Ajmer, had criticised the Congress manifesto, alleging it "bears the Muslim League imprint."

Kharge countered by accusing the BJP's "ideological ancestors" of supporting the British and the Muslim League against Indians during the freedom struggle. In a post on X, Kharge stated: "Modi-Shah's political and ideological ancestors supported the British and the Muslim League against Indians in the freedom struggle." He added: "Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the 'Congress Nyay Patra', which is shaped according to the aspirations, needs, and demands of ordinary Indians."

Kharge further alleged in his post: "Modi-Shah's ideological ancestors opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for 'Quit India' in 1942, which was the movement chaired by Maulana Azad." He referenced Syama Prasad Mookerjee's coalition with the Muslim League in forming governments in Bengal, Sindh, and the North-West Frontier Province in the 1940s. "Did Syama Prasad Mookerjee not correspond with the then British governor about how to 'combat' the Quit India movement of 1942 and suppress the Congress, stating that 'Indians have to trust the British'?" Kharge questioned.

Kharge accused Modi-Shah and their nominated president of spreading falsehoods about the Congress manifesto, suggesting a hint of RSS influence in Modi's speeches. "The BJP's electoral graph is declining day by day, hence the RSS has begun to reminisce about its old ally, the Muslim League," Kharge remarked.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also criticized Modi's remarks on their manifesto, suggesting that the PM was concerned about the BJP's electoral prospects and resorted to the "same cliched Hindu-Muslim narrative."