Kerala LDF MLA’s “DNA: remark against Rahul Gandhi sparks major controversy

Thiruananthapuram: Ruling CPM-led LDF MLA P B Anvar has courted a major controversy stating that Rahul Gandhi's DNA should be examined to ascertain whether he belongs to the Gandhi family.

Anwar made highly controversial remarks at an election meeting and chose to refer to the Congress as "Rahul" and avoided mentioning Gandhi surname throughout his speech.The Nilambur MLA's attack was in response to Rahul Gandhi's sharp criticism against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his recent election campaign meetings in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi had accused Pinarayi of attacking him regularly and being soft on Narendra Modi. “While a sitting chief minister and a former CM were in jail for taking on the BJP, there was no action against Pinarayi Vijayan whose name is linked to certain cases including CMRL and gold smuggling. At a time when the BJP is going after opposition leaders who are criticising Modi, the Centre is neither registering cases nor grilling and arresting Pinarayi Vijayan," the Congress leader charged.

"It's hard to believe that someone born into Nehru's family can speak in this fashion. He has no right to be called Nehru's great-grandson," Anwar said.

Kerala CM backs Anvar's remarks

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supported Anwar's remarks saying that Rahul Gandhi should be aware of the sharp reaction that he might get in Kerala for his mindless statements. "Rahul is making statements based on what the local Congress leaders are feeding him in Kerala. He is not capable of thinking independently," the chief minister said.

Pinarayi said this was the reason why he had cautioned earlier that Rahul should refrain from making statements that justified the name given to him by his adversaries in the past.

The chief minister was indirectly referring to the name "Pappu".

Meanwhile, The Congress leadership filed a complaint against Anvar with the Election Commission seeking police action against the legislator for his derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi.PCC president M M Hassan in a letter to the EC, likened Anvar to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. "Anvar's words pose a greater danger than the bullets of Godse," the PCC president mentioned in the letter.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said Anvar made the statement with the full knowledge and support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The MLA's remarks are an insult to the martyrdom of Rajiv Gandhi.

The Congress leader said the CPM-led LDF has lost its balance because of the impending defeat in Kerala. He said the people of Kerala are all set to give a massive mandate to the Congress-led UDF.

Kerala goes to poll for all 20 Lok Sabha seats on April 26.