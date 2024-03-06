Kerala Cabinet Declares Man-Animal Conflict, a State-Specific Disaster

Thiruvananthapuram: With wild animal attacks claiming several lives in various parts of the state and such incidents causing widespread unrest among people, the Kerala Government on Wednesday decided to declare human-wildlife conflict as a state-specific disaster.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The decision comes in the wake of the recent incidents of man–animal conflict which left several people dead and many grievously injured.

There is widespread resentment in Wayanad and Idukki district where attacks of wild animals have become a routine. People have come out on the streets with the bodies of the victims to stage protests against the alleged failure of the LDF government to save the lives of people.

With the opposition UDF leading the agitations from the front, the ruling CPM has come on the back foot on the issue.

The activities of the State Disaster Management Authority will be coordinated with the proposed committees and these will work in close coordination with the panel.

Four committees will be formed at the chief minister and ministerial level including panels at the district and local levels. The activities and functioning of the committees, including the state-level officials' committee, will be finalised in consultation with the chief secretary and the secretary of the forest department.

A committee will be formed at the state level under the chairmanship of the chief minister. The Forest Minister, Revenue Minister, Local Self Government Minister, and SC/ST Minister will be the members and the Chief Secretary will be the Convenor. This committee will give necessary suggestions at the state level.

A state-level control committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the chief secretary with home department secretary, revenue department secretary, forest department secretary, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe department secretary, local self-government department secretary, agriculture department secretary, forest department chief, PCCF & chief wildlife warden and disaster management authority member secretary as members.